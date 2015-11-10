版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Elma Electronic acquires Trenew Electronic

Nov 10 Elma Electronic AG :

* Elma strengthens its system business by acquiring Trenew Electronic

* Trenew Electronic will be consolidated into the Elma Group as from November 2015

* Expects that this acquisition will not have any material impact on the Elma Groups's sales and earnings in the current business year

* Parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1Seyecq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐