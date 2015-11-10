版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 16:17 BJT

BRIEF-Tamedia continues to invest in digital publishing and innovation and creates two new areas

Nov 10 Tamedia AG :

* Continues to invest in digital publishing and innovation and creates two new areas: Digital News & Development and Core Engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

