中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 18:33 BJT

BRIEF-Investor AB increases ABB stake

Nov 10 ABB Ltd

* Investor AB increases ABB stake to 10.03 percent, a FSA filing shows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

