BRIEF-Stratex says former JV partner Centerra gets EIA nod for Oksut project

Nov 10 Stratex International Plc :

* Announces that former joint-venture partner Centerra Gold has received final approval of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

* Approval is for 1.2 moz Oksut gold project, which Stratex sold to Centerra for $20 million cash and a 1 pct net smelter return (NSR) royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

