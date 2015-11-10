版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 00:39 BJT

BRIEF-Merck set to complete $17 bln buy of Sigma-Aldrich on Nov. 18

Nov 10 Merck Kgaa

* Following the final approval of the european commission, merck is set to complete its $17 billion (13.1 billion) acquisition of sigma-aldrich

* Formal completion date is scheduled for november 18

* Delisting of sigma-aldrich's stock from nasdaq to take effect following completion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐