瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 02:10 BJT

BRIEF-Lufthansa cabin crew says open to talks, will not first end strike

Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Cabin crew union ufo says will not lodge appeal against court decision to halt strikes at lufthansa in duesseldorf

* Head of cabin crew union ufo says open to talks with lufthansa but will not end strike to do so Further company coverage:

