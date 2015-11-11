BRIEF-Lem Holding H1 sales stable at CHF 131.6 mln

Nov 11 Lem Holding SA :
* Sales of 131.6 million Swiss francs ($131.11 million), an
EBIT of 24.9 million francs and net profit of 19.8 million
francs for first half of 2015/16
* H1 sales increased by 0.1 pct to 131.6 million francs; at
constant exchange rates sales increased by 3.4 pct
* H1 EBIT decreased by 16.0 pct to 24.9 million francs; EBIT
margin reached 18.9 pct (22.5 pct)
* H1 net profit 19.8 million francs, a decrease of 7.8 pct
(21.5 million francs)
* For FY 2015/16, forecasts sales of 250 million-260 million
francs; this compares with 257.8 million francs for full-year
2014/15
* Expects FY EBIT margin to be within target range of 15 pct
to 20 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0037 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)