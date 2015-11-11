BRIEF-AB InBev formally launches $100 bln-plus takeover bid for rival SAB

Nov 11 Anheuser-busch Inbev SA

* Boards of Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV ("AB Inbev") and SABMiller Plc ("SABMiller") are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended acquisition

* Transaction will be implemented by means of acquisition of SABMiller by Newco (a belgian company to be formed for purposes of transaction)

* Cash consideration represents: a premium of approximately 50% to sabmiller's closing share price of £29.34 on 14 september 2015

* A premium of approximately 36% to SABMiller's three month volume weighted average share price of £32.31 to 14 September 2015

* Transaction will also include a partial share alternative under which sabmiller shareholders can elect to receive: for each SABMiller share: £3.7788 in cash

* Deal for each SABMiller shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each SABMiller share: £44.00 in cash

* Has agreed that SABMiller shareholders will be entitled to receive any dividends announced, declared or paid by SABMiller

* Believe that combined group will be able to achieve incremental recurring run rate pre-tax cost synergies of at least US$1.4 billion per annum

* Linklaters LLP, Hogan Lovells International LLP, Hogan Lovells US LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP are retained as legal advisers to SABMiller.

* Directors also believe that additional revenue and cash flow synergies may be realised that cannot be quantified for reporting under city code at this time

* Has received irrevocable undertakings from Altria and Bevco, largest shareholders in SABMiller

* Busch InBev - SABMiller announced that it had increased its target annual run rate cost savings from its cost and efficiency programme from US$500 million by 31 march 2018 to at least us$1,050 million by 31 march 2020

* See pre-tax cost synergies to be phased in over four years following completion

* See pre-tax cost synergies to reach a recurring run rate of at least us$1.4 billion per annum by 4th year after completion

* Today agreed to sale, conditional on completion, of sabmiller's interest in millercoors llc

Agreed to sale of SABMiller's interest in MillerCoors and miller global brand business to Molson Coors