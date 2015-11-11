版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Deutsche Post CEO sees freight business improving next year

Nov 11 Deutsche Post CEO

* Says Amazon will continue to work very closely with Deutsche Post

* Says to continue overseeing freight business until new board member found for it

* Says expects clear operating improvement in freight business next year

* Says is cautiously optimistic for Q4, very optimistic for German business Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐