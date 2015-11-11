BRIEF-Deutsche Post CEO sees freight business improving next year

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape acquires Aspen Valley Landscape
* Announced today acquisition of Aspen Valley Landscape Supply Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Deutsche Post CEO
* Says Amazon will continue to work very closely with Deutsche Post
* Says to continue overseeing freight business until new board member found for it
* Says expects clear operating improvement in freight business next year
* Says is cautiously optimistic for Q4, very optimistic for German business Further company coverage:
* Announced today acquisition of Aspen Valley Landscape Supply Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's overall pay rose 7 percent in 2016 as the Wall Street bank's stock soared and it edged closer to hitting a key profitability target.
* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - Entered into interest rate swap transaction with JPMorgan Chase for 3-year term on notional amount of $315 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2jyd5Qp) Further company coverage: