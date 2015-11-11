版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 18:07 BJT

BRIEF-Kreke family to lift Douglas stake in long run - CEO

Nov 11 Douglas CEO

* Says Kreke family will use opportunities to increase its 15 percent stake in the company in the longer term

* Says declines to comment on sales plans for book store chain thalia Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐