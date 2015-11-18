BRIEF-Novozymes says BioAg Alliance targets 25-50 percent of all US farmland by 2025

Nov 18 Danish enzymes maker Novozymes A/S

* Says Monsanto and Novozymes, the BioAg Alliance, targets 250-500 million acres by 2025, equivalent to 25-50 percent of all U.S. farmland. Today, the Alliance's products are used on around 65 million acres.

* Says scientific breakthroughs and new products are expected to significantly increase demand for microbial technologies over the next 10 years.

* Says microbes can increase crop yields and complement or replace agricultural chemicals and fertilizers.

* Says the new acreage target does not impact Novozymes' previously communicated long-term financial targets. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)