中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 25日 星期三 18:30 BJT

BRIEF-Lafargeholcim CEO says doesn't see near term rebound in Chinese demand

Nov 25 Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Chief Executive Officer Eric Olsen says doesn't expect near term rebound in Chinese demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

