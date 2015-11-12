BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q3 revenue down 12 pct to EUR 619.7 mln

Nov 12 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :
* Q3 EBITDA decreased to 10.3 million euros (Q3 2014: 55.5
million euros)
* EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2015 confirmed at 160
million - 180 million euros
* In total the company recorded a loss of 34.1 million euros
($36.67 million) in the third quarter 2015
* Q3 earnings after taxes from continuing operations at
-32.7 million euros stayed behind the prior-year figure of 10.6
million euros
* Q3 revenue from continuing operations decreased by 84.3
million euros or 12.0 pct to 619.7 million euros (Q3 2014: 704.0
million euros)
* Anticipates sales volumes in 2015 to be slightly lower
than 2014 levels
($1 = 0.9298 euros)
