BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says cost reduction programme remain on track

Nov 12 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Mortgage origination is recovering to required levels with
completions for 9 mths to Sept. 30, 2015 totalling 1.81bn stg
* Asset spreads remain under pressure due to strong
competition in mortgage market
* Work continues on developing shape of SME business going
forward
* Efficiency savings to date are slightly better than plan
* Digital programme on track for Q1 2016 release of new
foundation technology
* Cost reduction programme remains on track
* Securitised almost half of optimum portfolio (3.14 bln
stg)
* Has agreed with PRA that it is no longer required to issue
further subordinated debt to cover its capital requirement this
year
* Share of sale proceeds from Visa Europe stake will
comprise mix of cash, series B preferred stock and contingent
earn-out consideration
* Proceeds from Visa deal will be about EUR 56 million in
cash and about EUR 35 million in stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)