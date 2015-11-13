版本:
BRIEF-Poland's KGHM sees Sierra Gorda mine with Q4 positive EBITDA

Nov 13 KGHM Polska Miedz SA :

* Poland's KGHM, which is Europe's No.2 copper producer, expected the core result at its Chilean Sierra Gorda mine to turn positive in the fourth quarter this year, the company's chief financial executive Jaroslaw Romanowski said on Friday.

* "In the fourth quarter we expect further growth of copper and molybdenum output. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) level should be positive in the fourth quarter," Romanowski told a news conference.

* In the third quarter Sierra Gorda reported a 72 million zlotys ($18.31 million) loss on the EBITDA level. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9330 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

