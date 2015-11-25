版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 25日 星期三 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says talks over potential sales of units are underway

Nov 25 LafargeHolcim Ltd

* Says talks over potential sales of units are underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

