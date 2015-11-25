版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 25日 星期三 15:23 BJT

BRIEF-Lafargeholcim says Q3 net income 812 mln Sfr versus 504 million sfr in Q3 2014

Nov 25 Lafargeholcim Ltd

* Says Q3 net income 812 million Swiss francs ($799.37 million) versus 504 million francs in Q3 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0158 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐