BRIEF-Efore's ROAL Electronics signs agreement with SCS Embedded Tech

Nov 13 Efore Oyj :

* Efore Plc's US entity, ROAL Electronics, has signed an agreement with SCS Embedded Tech (SCS) to provide sales, technical, logistics and stocking support in North America Source text for Eikon:

