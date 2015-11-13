BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site 9-month profit excl revaluation effects up at CHF 203.7 mln

Nov 13 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* 9-month operating profit (EBIT) climbed by 25.7 pct versus
the previous year's period from 316.4 million Swiss francs to
397.6 million Swiss francs ($396.69 million)
* 9-month profit excluding revaluation effects jumped by
20.0 pct from 169.8 million Swiss francs to 203.7 million Swiss
francs
* Predicts that rental income, operating profit (EBIT) and
net profit figures in fy will noticeably surpass the respective
previous year's levels, vacancy rate is expected around 7.0 pct
Source text -bit.ly/1MFxBZi
($1 = 1.0023 Swiss francs)
