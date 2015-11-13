版本:
BRIEF-Rawplug Q3 revenue up at 183.0 mln zlotys

Nov 13 Rawlplug Sa

* Q3 revenue 183.0 million zlotys versus 170.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 10.6 million zlotys versus 6.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit 17.5 million zlotys versus 12.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

