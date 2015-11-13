BRIEF-Rawplug Q3 revenue up at 183.0 mln zlotys

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 13 Rawlplug Sa
* Q3 revenue 183.0 million zlotys versus 170.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 10.6 million zlotys versus 6.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 17.5 million zlotys versus 12.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.