BRIEF-SABMiller says Philip Hodges will not take up his position as Group Director

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 13 Sabmiller Plc
* Role of Director of Integrated Supply and Human Resources would be split into two new positions on SABMiller's executive committee
* Johann Nel was appointed Group Director, Human Resources and started his role on Sept. 14 2015
* Role split into Group Director, Human Resources and Group Director, Integrated Supply
* Philip Hodges would be joining company as Group Director, Integrated Supply with effect from Dec. 1 2015
* In light of Anheuser-Busch InBev's recommended acquisition of SABMiller announced on Nov. 11 2015, SABMiller and Philip Hodges have mutually agreed that he will not take up his new position
* Tony van Kralingen has agreed to postpone his retirement and will continue as group director, integrated supply, and he will remain on group's executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.