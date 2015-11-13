BRIEF-Poland's KGHM sees 2015 Chilean copper output at 90,000 tonnes

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 13 KGHM Polska Miedz :
* Poland's KGHM Polska Miedz says sees 2015 Chilean Sierra Gorda mine output at around 90,000 tonnes of copper and 20 million pounds of molibden;
* KGHM targets to increase the production to an ultimate 120,000 tonnes and 50 million of pounds respectively;
* Sierra Gorda mine is jointly owned by KGHM and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining.
* Sumitomo Metal Mining, Japan's second-biggest copper producer, cut its full-year profit forecast earlier this week, blaming plunging prices of copper and nickel and the delayed ramp-up at the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.