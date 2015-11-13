BRIEF-AstraZeneca says FDA approves new pill to treat certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer

Nov 13 AstraZeneca Plc
* TAGRISSO (AZD9291) approved by US FDA for patients with
EGFR T790M mutation-positive metastatic non-small cell lung
cancer
* With objective response rate of 59% and duration of
response of 12.4 months, TAGRISSO provides important new option
for patients
* AZD9291 is only approved medicine indicated for patients
with metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive non-small cell lung
cancer
* Has collaborated with Roche to develop cobas EGFR
Mutation Test V2 as companion diagnostic for AZD9291
* This indication is approved under fda's accelerated
approval process based on tumour response rate and duration of
response
