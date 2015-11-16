BRIEF-Accu Holding: Atlas Capital Markets to invest up to CHF 13.5 mln in Accu Holding

Nov 16 Accu Holding AG :
* Atlas Capital Markets to invest up to 13.5 million Swiss
francs ($13 million) in Accu Holding via Atlas Alpha Yield fund
* Has secured access to a 13.5 million francs funding
facility comprising 5 million francs convertible bonds and 8.5
million francs share placement
* Has also agreed to issue 150,000 warrants to Atlas Capital
markets, each carrying right to subscribe for one new ordinary
share in company
* Warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years
from signature date of agreement at an initial exercise price of
15 francs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)