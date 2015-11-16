BRIEF-Meyer Burger revises 2015 net sales and EBITDA targets due to project delays

Nov 16 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Confirms strong increase in incoming orders, revises its net sales and EBITDA targets for 2015 due to project delays

* Volume of new orders reached 367 million Swiss francs ($364 million) as of end of Oct. 2015, increase of 44 pct yoy (31 Oct. 2014: 254 million francs)

* Has to revise its net sales target for 2015 from about 400 million francs to between 290 million - 340 million francs

* These new expectations in net sales would lead to an estimated loss at EBITDA level of between 40 million - 65 million francs for fiscal year 2015

Net sales and profit contributions from these orders with delayed acceptances are expected to be realized in first half of 2016