BRIEF-Sonova Holding H1 sales up 6.7 pct in local currencies at CHF 1.00 bln

Nov 16 Sonova Holding AG :
* H1 consolidated sales increased by 6.7 pct in local
currencies or 1.3 pct in reported Swiss francs to 1,003.2
million Swiss francs ($996.33 million)
* H1 group EBITA reached 195.8 million francs, representing
an increase of 0.7 pct in local currencies and was down 9.3 pct
in Swiss francs
* Adjusting its outlook for full year: for fiscal year
ending in March 2016 group now expects sales to grow by 6-8 pct
and EBITA to rise between 3-7 pct or between 7-11 pct on a
recurring basis
($1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs)
