BRIEF-SCA says U.S authority approves acquisition of Wausau Paper

Nov 18 SCA Ab :

* Says early termination of U.S Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period received in connection with SCA's acquisition of Wausau Paper Corp.

* The transaction is expected to close during Q1 2016, subject to approval by the Wausau Paper shareholders and other customary closing conditions

* SCA announced on Oct. 13 the acquisition of Wausau Paper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

