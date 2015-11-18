BRIEF-Efore's Roal Electronics signs agreement with LA Sales

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Nov 18 Efore Oyj :
* US subsidiary signs LA Sales as its new sales representative in the Southern California/Southern Nevada region
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.