版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 18日 星期三 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-Efore's Roal Electronics signs agreement with LA Sales

Nov 18 Efore Oyj :

* US subsidiary signs LA Sales as its new sales representative in the Southern California/Southern Nevada region

