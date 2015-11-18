版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 18日 星期三 17:04 BJT

BRIEF-Stora Enso picks Citi as ADR successor depositary bank

Nov 18 Stora Enso Oyj

* Stora Enso appoints Citi as its successor depositary bank for the ADR programme which trades on the US OTCQX marketplace Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

