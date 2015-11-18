版本:
BRIEF-Merck KGAA and Pfizer receive FDA breakthrough status for Avelumab

Nov 18 Merck Kgaa says

* Merck KGAA and Pfizer receive FDA breakthrough therapy designation for Avelumab in metastatic merkel cell carcinoma

* FDA has granted Avelumab, an investigational fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) who have progressed after at least one previous chemotherapy regimen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

