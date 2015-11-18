版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 18日 星期三 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-Pearson appoints Wallen as independent non-executive director

Nov 18 Pearson Plc

* Appointment of Lincoln Wallen as an independent non-executive director, effective from January 1st 2016.

* Lincoln is Chief Technology Officer for Dreamworks Animation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐