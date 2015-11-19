BRIEF-Servier exercises exclusive licensing option for Cellectis UCART19

Nov 19 Cellectis SA :
* Servier exercises exclusive worldwide licensing option
with Cellectis for UCART19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy for
hematological malignancies
* Says Pfizer Inc. and Servier entered into
exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to
co-develop and commercialize UCART19
* Pfizer and Servier will work together on a joint clinical
development program for UCART19 and share development costs
* Will Cellectis receive from Servier a payment of $38.2
million upon signature
* Cellectis is eligible for over $300 million of milestone
payments, research and development financing, and royalties on
sales from Servier
* Says financial terms for Servier agreement with Pfizer
were not disclosed
(Gdynia Newsroom)