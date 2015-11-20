版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 20日 星期五 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals completes 5.4 mln USD/CHF private placement

Nov 20 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Completes 5.4 million USD/CHF private placement with U.S. biotechnology/healthcare specialist fund

* Subscription price was set at 25.60 Swiss francs ($25) per share Source text - bit.ly/1NGrTTz Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0127 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐