中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 20日 星期五 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer to execute contract for EPS production plant in Brazil

Nov 20 Sulzer AG :

* To execute contract for EPS production plant in Brazil

* Commercial production is planned to start mid-2016 Source text - bit.ly/1Yjzy1s Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

