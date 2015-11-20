版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 20日 星期五 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Julius Baer says redeems preferred securities

Nov 20 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Says redeems preferred securities

* Says will redeem all of outstanding non-cumulative guaranteed perpetual preferred securities with a liquidation preference amount of chf 225 per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

