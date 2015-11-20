版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 20日 星期五 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Clariant ag says to acquire Kilfrost's aircraft de-icing business in europe

Nov 20 Clariant Ag

* Says to acquire Kilfrost's aircraft de-icing business in europe

* Didn't give price or Kilfrost division revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

