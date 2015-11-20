版本:
BRIEF-Wiener Privatbank to acquire business of Valartis Bank

Nov 20 Wiener Privatbank SE :

* Intends to acquire business of Valartis Bank (Austria)

* Agreed total purchase price will be 13 million euros ($13.94 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

