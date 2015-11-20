BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Corporation to sell its Vacuum Segment to Atlas Copco

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
Nov 20 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Signs agreement to sell its Vacuum Segment to Atlas Copco
* Transaction is based on an enterprise value of 525 million Swiss francs ($519 million)
* Transaction expected to close by middle of year 2016
* Oerlikon guidance (continued operations) for full-year 2015 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0121 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.