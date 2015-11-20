BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Corporation to sell its Vacuum Segment to Atlas Copco

Nov 20 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Signs agreement to sell its Vacuum Segment to Atlas Copco

* Transaction is based on an enterprise value of 525 million Swiss francs ($519 million)

* Transaction expected to close by middle of year 2016

* Oerlikon guidance (continued operations) for full-year 2015 confirmed ($1 = 1.0121 Swiss francs)