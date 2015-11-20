BRIEF-Ams to acquire 100 pct of shares in CMOSIS

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
Nov 20 Ams AG :
* Entered into an agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in CMOSIS
* To acquire 100 pct of shares in CMOSIS from TA Associates and management shareholders for an equity value of approx. 220 million euros ($235.8 million)
* Transaction is expected to close within next six weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.