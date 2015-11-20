BRIEF-Atlas Copco targets big margin boost in Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum

Nov 20 Atlas Copco CFO Hans Ola Meyer in interview with Reuters:

* Says ambition is to take Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum to "good mid-double digit" EBIT margin in a couple of years

* Says sees synergies mainly on the sales side from Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum acquisition

* Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum posted an EBITDA margin of 9.2 percent in the first nine months of this year, down from 10.2 percent a year earlier. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)