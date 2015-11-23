BRIEF-Wincor sees annual cost synergies of $160 mln after Diebold deal

Nov 23 Wincor Says Combined Company Will Target
* Wincor says Diebold offer values Wincor Nixdorf, including
net debt, at approximately $1.8 billion
* Wincor says transaction expected to yield approximately
$160 million of annual cost synergies
* Gaap operating margin in excess of 9 percent by the end of
the third full year following completion of the transaction
* Wincor says the combined company will be named Diebold
Nixdorf, with common shares publicly listed on the New York
Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Wincor says no material workforce reductions in Germany
beyond existing program as a result of the transaction
* Wincor says Diebold'S Mattes will be CEO of the combined
company
* Wincor says Wincor Nixdorf'S Heidloff will be president
