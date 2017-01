Nov 24 Comet Holding AG :

* By 2020 plans to grow its sales to 500 million Swiss francs ($491.21 million), with an EBITDA margin of 16-18 pct

* For 2015 expects sales to be off slightly year-over-year at 275-285 million Swiss francs, with an EBITDA margin of 12.5-13.5 pct

* For 2016 is projecting growth of about 10 pct to 300-320 million Swiss francs, with an EBITDA margin of 14-16 pct