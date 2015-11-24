BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling Q3 EBITDA falls to $113 mln

BRIEF-Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf's 2016 compensation $11.1 mln vs $10.4 mln in 2015
* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 24 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd says:
* Q3 EBITDA of $113.1 million vs $119.3 million in Q2
* Current revenue backlog is $0.8 billion. Average remaining contract length is approximately 17 months excluding clients' options for extensions
* The construction of the harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig West Rigel is ongoing at Jurong Shipyard in Singapore
* The yard is estimating the rig will be ready for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2015. The Company has had ongoing discussions with the yard regarding alternatives
* The final yard installment due upon delivery is approximately $455 million
* Continues to believe the offshore drilling market will remain challenging through 2016 with limited visibility for 2017 as the timing and extent of a potential market recovery remain uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share