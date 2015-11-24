BRIEF-Det norske reduces 2015 production slightly due Alvheim failure

Nov 24 Det Norske Oljeselskap says:

* Due to an electric fault in the high voltage drive motor for one of the gas export compressors, the Alvheim FPSO will be running at reduced production for a period of approximately four weeks while the motor is being replaced

* It is estimated that Det norske's average 2015 production will be reduced from about 62 000 barrels of oil equivalents per day to about 59 000-60 000 barrels of oil equivalents per day due to this operational interruption

* The situation does not impact the reserves of the fields connected to the Alvheim FPSO or Det norske's expected production for 2016

* ConocoPhillips and Lundin Petroleum are Lundin's partners in Alvheim