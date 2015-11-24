BRIEF-Det norske reduces 2015 production slightly due Alvheim failure

BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
Nov 24 Det Norske Oljeselskap says:
* Due to an electric fault in the high voltage drive motor for one of the gas export compressors, the Alvheim FPSO will be running at reduced production for a period of approximately four weeks while the motor is being replaced
* It is estimated that Det norske's average 2015 production will be reduced from about 62 000 barrels of oil equivalents per day to about 59 000-60 000 barrels of oil equivalents per day due to this operational interruption
* The situation does not impact the reserves of the fields connected to the Alvheim FPSO or Det norske's expected production for 2016
* ConocoPhillips and Lundin Petroleum are Lundin's partners in Alvheim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros said on Thursday that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation announces final outcome of litigation with the Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: