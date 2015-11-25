版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 25日 星期三 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Addex ADX71441 included in NINDS anticonvulsant screening program

Nov 25 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Addex ADX71441 included in NINDS anticonvulsant screening program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

