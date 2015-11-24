版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 24日 星期二

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners declares Q3 dividend

Nov 24 Seadrill Partners Llc

* Operating income of $209.4 million and net income attributable to Seadrill Partners LLC members of $21.5 million

* Declared a $0.5675 per unit distribution for the third quarter, in line with the second quarter distribution

* Orderbacklog of $4.7 billion and average contract duration of 2.8 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

