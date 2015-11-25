版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 25日 星期三 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Charles Voegele comments on FY 2015 outlook

Nov 25 Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* Management believes there will be a decline in sales for 2015 as a whole (like-for-like) compared to previous year and negative EBITDA result in single-digit millions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

