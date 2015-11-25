版本:
BRIEF-Swiss Life CEO says bolt-on acquisitions are a possibility

Nov 25 Swiss Life Holding Ag

* Ceo says focus is on organic growth

* Ceo says bolt-on acquisitions are a possibility Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

