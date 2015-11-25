BRIEF-Georg Fischer and Caritas Switzerland extend their partnership

Nov 25 Georg Fischer AG :

* GF and Caritas Switzerland act together to bring access to clean water

* GF and Caritas Switzerland extend their partnership for improving access to clean drinking water by another four years

* Clean water foundation of GF will provide a further 1 million Swiss francs ($985,027.58) for this purpose Source text - bit.ly/1N7jGah Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0152 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)