BRIEF-Georg Fischer and Caritas Switzerland extend their partnership

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Nov 25 Georg Fischer AG :
* GF and Caritas Switzerland act together to bring access to clean water
* GF and Caritas Switzerland extend their partnership for improving access to clean drinking water by another four years
* Clean water foundation of GF will provide a further 1 million Swiss francs ($985,027.58) for this purpose Source text - bit.ly/1N7jGah Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0152 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.