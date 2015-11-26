版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 26日 星期四 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-BBVA Bancomer and Gemalto announce first commercial rollout of Dynamic Code Verification solution

Nov 26 Gemalto NV :

* BBVA Bancomer and Gemalto announce first commercial rollout of dynamic code verification solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

